Arsenal targeting two top English strikers to replace Alexander Lacazette

Would this be a smart piece of business?

Arsenal are believed to be targeting two top English strikers to replace Alexander Lacazette, with the Frenchman looking likely to leave the club.

Lacazette is in the final year of his current contract at the club, and looks unlikely to sign a new one.

As a result, Arsenal are said to be looking at Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as potential replacements.

Arsenal transfer news

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal could look to sell Lacazette in the January transfer window rather than losing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Arsenal spent a whopping £148m on six new recruits this summer, and if they were to continue spending big in January, it would show a real sign of faith in manager Mikel Arteta, who has had quite a mixed time as the club’s boss.

Arteta did win the FA Cup shortly after taking the job in 2020, but since then Arsenal’s performances have been more cold than hot, with his side regularly found in mid-table.

Calvert-Lewin and Watkins are on Arsenal’s radar.

These signings would likely excite fans of the London club, they would certainly not be easy to pull off.

While no transfer fees were reported, it is undeniable that either of these strikers would cost a pretty penny.

Both players are under contract until 2025, so neither Aston Villa nor Everton would be in any hurry to sell. On top of that, they are both guaranteed starters for their clubs and were the top scorers respectively last season (Calvert-Lewin scoring 16 Premier League goals, and Watkins scoring 14).

With Lacazette being in the final year of his contract, and five years older than both of Arsenal’s targets, it would be extremely difficult to see them pulling in anywhere near the amount of money that would be needed to sign either of the two England internationals.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alexander Lacazette, Arsenal