Arsenal set for exciting summer of transfers

Arsenal could be set for an exciting summer of transfers, whether they win the league or not.

Having come a long way from 12 months or so ago, Arsenal now look like one of the forces of English football again, and they are going to continue to try and strengthen their squad this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Declan Rice has been identified as the main target, and Arsenal will be willing to spend what West Ham demand for the central midfielder.

Rice’s recent comments certainly imply he is not unwilling to leave West Ham, and if Arsenal can offer Champions League football (which looks extremely likely), it’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in going back in for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, after their attempt to sign him in January didn’t work out.

Caicedo released a statement in the January transfer window where he essentially asked Brighton to let him go, but his request was denied.

Mikel Arteta clearly wants to improve his team, but there will likely be outgoings too, with Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga all set to leave the club.

While some of Arteta’s signings earlier in his Arsenal career were certainly questionable, over the past year or so he has built an extremely solid team around players he has brought in.

Gabriel Jesus, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard have all massively improved his team, and if they are to win the league, it will be these players who will have played a key part.

As a result, it makes sense that the club seem happy to back the manager again in the summer to try and take the team one step further.

