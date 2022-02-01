How Arsenal can try to fix “really poor” transfer window

“If you’re Spurs or Man United, you’re rubbing your hands together thinking ‘that’s them out of the mix’.”

Darren Bent has described Arsenal’s January transfer window as “really poor”, as the club failed to sign any outfield players.

Instead, the club decided to loan out a number of their substitute players who have not been receiving significant minutes so far this season, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari. Callum Chambers also signed for Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who was captain of the side just two months ago, has also seemingly left the club, with an announcement imminent that he has joined Barcelona.

Bent said that Arsenal, as a result, leave this transfer window worse than they were going into it.

Darren Bent on Arsenal transfers

He said: “I get the Aubameyang situation. I can understand why they let him go. Because if he didn’t go and the manager brought him back into the squad, that shows witness.

“But you’ve got (Eddie) Nketiah.. Does he ever really score in the Premier League? And (Alexander) Lacazette who has not been a prolific goalscorer for a number of years now. One injury to one of them. What happens then?

“They’ve let all these players go without bringing one player in. What have Arsenal done to strengthen their top four chances? If anything they’ve gone backwards!

“If you’re Spurs or Man United, you’re absolutely rubbing your hands together thinking ‘that’s them out of the mix’.”

Arsenal transfer issue

Mikel Arteta may be thinking that because they are out of all cups, they do not need too big of a squad to try and finish in the top four.

However, some will argue that because they only have the league to compete in, this will be their best chance in a long time to finish ahead of some of their rivals.

Perhaps one way of solving their goalscoring issue, given Lacazette and Nketiah are not prolific strikers, is putting Gabriel Martinelli up top.

Martinelli is far quicker than the other two options, and can cause mayhem among opposition defences in a way that the others won’t.

Perhaps he is the key to Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League.

