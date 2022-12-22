Mikel Arteta drops Arsenal transfer hint

He means business…

Mikel Arteta has dropped some major hints that Arsenal will be looking to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

Arsenal suffered a major blow during the World Cup with their star striker Gabriel Jesus suffering an injury that will keep him out for at least three months.

Jesus is having surgery, and given how excellent he has been since his move to Arsenal, he will really be missed.

Speaking ahead of the return of the Premier League, Arteta discussed Jesus’ injury, and how that may result in his side needing to buy some players next month.

Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal transfer news

He said: “He’s going through surgery so that tells you the extent of the injury…

“We will be in the market always active and we will asses the biggest opportunities that we have. This squad doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window.

“We are looking to strengthen this team.”

When asked if the mid-season World Cup could lead to a more active transfer window, Arteta said: “Probably, but we don’t know exactly. There are a lot of teams with new coaches and new owners, that are going to get this into this window in a position we have never seen before.

“We know that, and we have to be active on it.”

🗣️ “We don’t know exactly. We have to be active on it.” Mikel Arteta says having the World Cup mid-season ‘probably’ will make the upcoming transfer window more difficult. pic.twitter.com/rxPZQk6xcg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 22, 2022

While it may make sense for Arsenal to simply wait for Jesus to return to fitness instead of signing a short-term replacement, but given they find themselves top of the league at Christmas, perhaps they are starting to dream that this is their year.

If they are to win a title, now could be their best chance, and bringing in a striker who can score 12 goals between now and the end of the season could make the difference.

