Arsenal links with Youri Tielemans continue to grow

Is he what they are missing?

Arsenal are moving slightly closer to signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, but they need a few things to happen before that could be an option.

Arsenal have been linked with a central midfielder since the beginning of the transfer window, and have slightly solved their problems by signing Fabio Vieira and the versatile Oliksandr Zinchenko.

But Mikel Arteta feels he will need further reinforcement in this position given his side have European football to deal with this year, and Tielemans is the man he wants.

The player seems open to a move away from Leicester, based on some of his comments in the past, but there are still some things that need to change before he could join Arsenal.

Football London has reported that Arsenal have held talks with Tieleman’s representatives over the last few months, but a formal offer is yet to be submitted to the Foxes.

Youri Tielemans to Arsenal?

However, Arsenal reportedly need to get rid of Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles if they want to bring in another central midfielder.

Arsenal have already spent big this summer, just like they did last summer, having dropped £120 million on players since the end of the season.

Arteta is clearly looking to break into the top four, something which his side came painfully close to doing last season, only for their fiercest rivals Tottenham Hotspur to pip them on the final day of the season.

Leicester, on the other hand, are one of the few sides in European football who have not signed a player at all this summer.

Tielemans and James Maddison are constantly linked with moves away from the club, while it also seems like captain Kasper Schmeichel is about to leave the Foxes.

If they lose one of their midfield talismen – could it be a worrying time for Leicester fans, or will Brendan Rodgers pull them out of the slump?

