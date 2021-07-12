Arsenal release powerful statement praising “leader” Bukayo Saka

The 19-year-old is one of a number of England players to have been racially abused on Sunday night.

Arsenal Football Club has released a powerful statement praising Bukayo Saka, and condemning all forms of racism and hate aimed at the young player.

Saka, who is just 19, took and missed the crucial penalty that lost the game for England. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the penalty, and Italy won Euro 2020 as a result.

Within minutes of the game ending, Saka’s Instagram was flooded with racist comments, with the same going for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal posted a strong statement on the club’s Instagram page on Monday morning, condemning the abuse, and referring to Saka as a leader.

Arsenal statement on Bukayo Saka abuse.

“Last night, we saw Bukayo Saka reach the Euro 2020 final at the age of 19 years old.

“Bukayo has been with us since he was seven and the whole club couldn’t have been prouder to see him represent England throughout the tournament. You could feel it right across the club.

“Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we’ve always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this feeling of pride quickly turned to sorrow at the racist comments our young player was subjected to on his social media platforms after the final whistle.

Football can be so cruel. But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery… We’ll always be proud of you. And we can’t wait to have you back with us, @BukayoSaka87 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a6fVTb0y1j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2021

“Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number of black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.

“We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do.

“Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United encouraged people who see racism or abuse online to report it, by filling out this form.

Former MaN United defender Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to say he is “proud” of every player who stepped up to take a penalty in such a “pressurised situation”.

All the boys who put themselves forward to take a pen we are proud of you – takes a form of bravery to step up in such pressurised situations. @BukayoSaka87 @Sanchooo10 @MarcusRashford we salute you boys — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

Saka didn’t start the game, nor did Rashford or Sancho, with the latter two seemingly brought on exclusively to take a penalty in the shootout.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, Euro 2020, Manchester United