FA to investigate suspicious betting from Oxford vs Arsenal

A Northern Ireland international is at the heart of the betting scandal.

The FA is reportedly set to investigate suspicious betting patterns from Oxford Football Club’s defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal won the game 3-0, in what was a comfortable victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, but the majority of the talk after the game has been about one particular incident in the match.

According to the Daily Mail, a yellow card received by Oxford defender Ciaron Brown in the second-half is at the centre of the investigation.

Arsenal vs Oxford betting scandal

The Daily Mail revealed that the FA has a “dossier of evidence” including alleged phone messages from before kick-off at the Kassam Stadium.

Those messages claim Brown, a Northern Ireland defender, would be booked in an alleged betting scam that cost one bookmaker £1,600.

Brown was indeed booked for a combination of fouls on Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu, and the FA is allegedly taking the incident “very seriously”.

Oxford released a brief statement which read: “Oxford United can confirm that they have been made aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting around our Emirates FA Cup game against Arsenal on Monday evening.

“The club will co-operate fully with any investigation and while this is ongoing, we are unable to make any further comment.”

Having won the game, Arsenal have a difficult next game in the FA Cup, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hosting the fourth round clash between first and second teams in the Premier League.

