Mikel Arteta offers contract update on three key players

Positive news on three major players.

Mikel Arteta has offered an update on a number of key Arsenal players’ contract situations, following an excellent start to the season.

After Arsenal ended last season in a very poor fashion, there were a number of questions being asked about Arteta and whether or not he was the man to take this team forward.

But since then, he has signed some excellent players, who have helped his Arsenal side make it to the top of the league in October, with their only defeat of the season coming against Manchester United.

While these new signings have helped, so too have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, who has returned to the club on loan.

All three players are 21 years of age, extremely highly rated, and have less than two years left on their contracts.

Arteta offered an update on this situation, insisting that discussions are underway with all three players.

Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal contract news

“We have to plan for the future and we are all working on it,” he said on Wednesday, ahead of a Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt.

Arteta added: “We will try to do things in the right way, being fair and trying to plan the best possible way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club.

“At the moment we have something to announce, we will do that.

“We will try to make sure that the club is always protected, that the club is always in a good position to move forward and the players are happy to be at the club.”

If Arsenal do manage to keep all three of these young talents at the club, when in the past they may have looked elsewhere, it would be a real vote of confidence in Arteta’s project from the players.

