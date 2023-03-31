Arsenal and Man City both dealt injury blows

We’re in the endgame now.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been dealt injury blows going into the business end of the Premier League title race.

With the final international break of this season out of the way, both teams will now be firmly focused on getting over the line in the Premier League.

Man City have the additional distraction of still being in the Champions League and the FA Cup, while Arsenal can solely focus on winning their first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.

However, while Arsenal are certainly the favourites given their advantage at the top of the league and the lack of games they will play compared to City, many are quick to point out that they don’t have the experience of having gotten over the line before.

Arsenal and Man City team news

City have a much more difficult test this weekend, as they host Liverpool at the Etihad at 12.30 on Saturday morning.

Arsenal on the other hand will host a struggling Leeds United side, who are missing some of their best players through injury.

Plus, it looks as though City will be without their talisman Erling Haaland for the tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Haaland missed the international break due to an injury, and reports from those close to the club suggest he will also miss out on the tough game against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, William Saliba will not feature for Arsenal against Leeds, as the Frenchman also missed out on the recent international games against Netherlands and Ireland.

Thomas Partey takes part in training ahead of Arsenal's game against Leeds on Saturday but William Saliba misses the session 🔴 pic.twitter.com/3a3zSQnUIe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 30, 2023

While Haaland will of course be missed by City, Saliba’s pace and composure at the back should not be underestimated, as he is a large reason why Arsenal are able to play the way they do.

