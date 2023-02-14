Thierry Henry makes demand of one Arsenal man ahead of Man City game

The biggest game of the season so far?

Thierry Henry has made a demand of Bukayo Saka ahead of Arsenal’s massive game against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Arsenal vs Man City is perhaps the biggest game of the Premier League season so far, with an incredible amount at stake.

If Arsenal win the league, it extends their lead at the top of the table to six points, while they would also have a game in hand with less than half of the season to go.

If City win it, Arsenal will no longer be top of the league, and many will feel like it will be the beginning of Pep Guardiola’s side reclaiming their title.

Speaking ahead of the game, Henry said he wants to see a more nasty side of Saka in the game, believing that the young English winger will need to be at his best if Arsenal are to win the game.

Thierry on Bukayo Saka’s role in Arsenal vs Man City

He said: “A player for me that… There’s so many players I’m looking forward to seeing in the game. But I’m going to have to mention Bukayo Saka.”

“Why? Because the way he came back from the Euros, missing that penalty, he’s never looked back since.

“And I just think that I want the team to win and all of that, but I want him to play well in that game [against Man City], play well until the end of the season and to be the player that can decide games.

“Big players are not nice. If you want to be big, if you want to be the guy, big players are not nice.”

Arsenal vs Man City kicks off at the unusual time of 7.30 on Wednesday night. All you need to know about how to watch the game can be found here.

