Arsenal vs Man City game asks massive Jack Grealish question

What was the point?

Arsenal and Manchester City played out an extremely exciting game on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts extremely unlucky not to have got at least a point from the match.

The London club went down to 10 men early in the second half, and also conceded a penalty that was awarded by VAR, which they will definitely feel upset by.

And while the talk after the game will be about Arsenal’s impressive defensive display, or the controversial refereeing decisions, one man was a notable absentee throughout the entire game – Jack Grealish.

The most expensive British player of all time was deemed surplus to requirements, not even getting a minute off the bench for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Such is the strange nature of Guardiola’s teams, it is not that odd that Grealish was left on the bench for such a big game, even despite the fact Phil Foden (who plays in his position) was not in the squad.

City found themselves chasing the game, needing a win against a side they knew they should be beating, but they didn’t call on Grealish. Guardiola didn’t need him. And that sums up the transfer as a whole.

City signing Grealish felt like buying that last drink at the pub that you know you don’t want, but you feel like is a good idea at the time. Ultimately, it’s a waste of money. It’s pointless.

Grealish went from being the most important player at his boyhood club, to a toy that Guardiola will use when he gets bored, or the rest of his world class midfield get injured.

Jack Grealish wasted at Man City

Grealish must watch these sort of games, where his team digs deep to pick up an incredible three points, and feel foolish for leaving a club where he is actually valued.

At this point, the former Ireland underage talent has as many disciplinary issues at his new club than he does iconic moments on the pitch.

It also begs the question how Premier League football has got to a point where the best team in the league can sign one of the best players in the league for £100 million, and win the league comfortably without really using him.

City will probably win the league this season, and Grealish will have a medal that he never would have won at Villa – but will his inevitable five goals and four assists across 38 games will surely feel hollow compared to what could have been.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jack grealish, Manchester City