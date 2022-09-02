Arsenal suffer major injury blows ahead of Man United clash

Advantage United…

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow ahead of Sunday evening’s Manchester United clash at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently top of the league, and will face their most difficult test of the season on Sunday in what is sure to be a fiery encounter.

And while it will be a difficult game for both teams, Arsenal in particular will need to be at their best, especially with the latest injury news.

Speaking after their hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Thursday, Arteta listed a number of players who are facing a late fitness test to compete at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal injury news

He said: “Those two [Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard] are being assessed, we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they will be able to train with the team.

“Unfortunately with Alex [Zinchenko] that’s still not the case, he missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet.”

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey will both also definitely miss the game, leaving their midfield quite bare for the match.

Arteta said: “With Mo it’s probably a little bit easier and we are talking months,” he said. “With Thomas, hopefully we are talking weeks or even shorter than that I hope.

“We have tried to manage [Thomas]. A lot has happened since he joined and we are trying to find the best possible way to find the reason why that happens, but unfortunately, the body and mind are two different groups so sometimes to understand that you can’t put your finger on a single thing to try to prevent something happening.”

While Partey and Elneny will be missed, if Ramsdale or Odegaard are unable to play, Arteta will be really worried about the game against their fierce rivals.

Ramsdale is crucial to how Arsenal play from the back, while Odegaard has stepped his performances up massively since being given the captain’s armband.

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United