Arsenal suffer major injury blow at crucial point

Bad timing…

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow at a crucial point in their season, after an excellent start.

Mikel Arteta’s side have played four games, and won all four, looking extremely convincing in the process. This leaves them at the top of the Premier League, the only side to have won all four games.

However, Arteta is being faced with a difficult period over the next few weeks, with some injuries to deal with.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Aston Villa, it has emerged that midfielder Thomas Partey will be out for a number of weeks, according to Football London.

Partey, who has had a lengthy list of injury issues since signing for Arsenal, missed Saturday evening’s win over Fulham, and will reportedly miss at least another few games with a thigh problem.

His replacement Mohamed Elneny played against Fulham, where he suffered a “significant injury” that will keep him out for a lengthy period, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal injuries pileup

Arsenal are now left with a difficult decision, as they may push to sign a central midfielder with only days left in the transfer window.

The problem is that any team they try to do business with will know how desperate Arsenal are, and be able to charge a higher premium due to it being the end of the window.

Arsenal had previously been eager to sign a winger before the transfer window drew to a close, but this latest news implies they may shift their attention elsewhere.

Next up for Arsenal is a home game against a struggling Aston Villa side, before a difficult trip to Old Trafford. Days after that, their Europa League season begins, and the games only continue to stack up from there on in.

Arteta will be hoping for a miracle when it comes to some of his players’ recovery times if his side is to continue this run of form.

Read next: Richarlison tells Didi Hamann to “cry more” as showboating criticism continues

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal