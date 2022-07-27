Clip from Arsenal documentary shows emotional Mikel Arteta dressing room speech

He discussed surgery he had as a baby to try and motivate his team.

A clip from the new Arsenal documentary shows an emotional Mikel Arteta speech from inside the dressing room.

Arsenal had got off to a terrible start in the Premier League, having lost their first three games, finding themselves in the relegation zone.

Arteta was one of the bookmakers’ favourites to be sacked, before he turned the season around, ultimately finishing in fifth place.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Arsenal, but Arteta will still feel slightly pleased given how bad the season looked at the start of the season.

The clip from the documentary shows Arteta in an emotional state, addressing his players.

Mikel Arteta in Arsenal documentary

In the All or Nothing documentary, Arteta said: “High performance teams all have something in common. They have results.

“When I was born I was born with a big heart disease. For two years they tried to save my life, and I had the first open surgery in Spain.

“High performance team is not just football and basketball. It can be an emergency team in hospital. But these teams have to be surrounded by special teams.

“They do it for only one reason – because they love what they do.

He continued: “After the Man City loss I was dead. I had fear. I had insecurity. I had the media killing me.

“But suddenly, I have all the positives. I have an incredible family, a wife, three kids. The club, the owners, everyone… You guys. This week, I have found the purpose why I want to be a coach.

“I have to say thank you so much to all of you. You made a difficult moment the best week of my football career.

“Believe in yourself, I do. You are really good. The last thing I want to do is blame any of you in difficult moment. It’s my responsibility, I take it.”

The new Arsenal documentary arrives on Amazon Prime on 4 August.

