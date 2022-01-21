Mikel Arteta responds to yellow card bet investigation

A tough situation for him.

Mikel Arteta has responded to the ongoing investigation that was launched earlier in the week, into suspicious betting activity in relation to one of his players.

The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.

The Arsenal manager was asked about the investigation after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday, in the post-match interview.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal betting investigation

He gave very little away with his response to the question, simply saying: “I am aware of [it].

“It’s something really common there are investigations in relation to certain things, let’s see what happens.”

It has not been made public knowledge who the player who is being investigated is, but both Arsenal and the FA are aware who it is.

Discipline has been an issue for Arsenal all season, and it was again on Thursday night with Thomas Partey coming off the bench, only to be sent off minutes later.

Partey only flew into London on Thursday afternoon, after being eliminated from AFCON with Ghana.

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised Partey’s efforts for making himself available for the game, and explained why he was brought on.

Arsenal discipline issues

“He made the effort to come. We had to play, Emile (Smith-Rowe) has not had one single training session, Martin (Odegaard) as well, (Alexander) Lacazette had a yellow card, so we decided to use him.

“Unfortunately what happened, happened.

This was Arsenal’s 14th red card since Arteta took over, something which he finds “extremely difficult to deal with”.

🗣 "We had to play, Emile has not had one single training session, Martin as well, Laca had a yellow card, so we decided to use him." Mikel Arteta on whether he regrets bringing Thomas Partey on after he was sent off and the problems with Arsenal disciplinary issues pic.twitter.com/R4O4ICVwkE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2022

Next up for Arsenal is a home game against Burnley, where a win feels much-needed after a terrible start to 2021.

Arteta’s side have played four games in the new year, and are yet to win a game, scoring only one goal in the process.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, mikel arteta, Thomas Partey