Former Premier League striker says Arsenal have made Ozil mistake again with Aubameyang

It’s happened again…

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has said that Arsenal have made the same mistake again, with regards to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Back in 2018, Ozil signed a new contract with Arsenal that made him the highest earner at the club, when he was 30 years of age.

Many speculated whether or not this was the right thing to do, as Arsenal don’t tend to give players of that age the amount of money they were giving Ozil. Since then, his appearances in the first team steadily decreased, and ultimately he left the club on a free transfer.

And Bent seems to think that the club have made the exact same with Aubameyang.

Darren Bent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The club captain was dropped to the bench against Everton on Monday night after some really poor performances, and he missed a crucial chance with just seconds left in the game.

The 32-year-old scored just 10 Premier League goals last season, and has only four to his name this campaign.

Speaking after the game, Bent told talkSPORT: “He single-handedly won the FA Cup for Mikel Arteta when he first came in. He started off the following season against Fulham and scored a fantastic goal.

“He got the contract and has been a shadow of himself. It’s like the Ozil situation all over again.

“We’ve (Arsenal) got an overage player, he’s not old but getting on in age, that we can’t get rid of on really high wages.

“He’s your best goalscorer and you have to find ways of keep playing him and find a way of getting him goals.

“But I can understand his point of view (dropping Aubameyang to the bench) because, at the minute, he’s offering nothing and you are playing with 10 men.”

Arsenal’s Aubameyang problem

Alexander Lacazette started ahead of Aubameyang on Monday night, and his performance was completely anonymous, while youngster Eddie Nketiah missed a sitter that would have put his team 2-1 up.

Perhaps Arsenal will look to sign a striker in January, but that won’t change the fact that their highest earner is a 32-year-old striker who isn’t scoring goals.

Next up for the London club is a home game against Southampton, where they will hope to get their season back on track after two losses in a row.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, mesut ozil, pierre emeric aubameyang