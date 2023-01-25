Arnaut Danjuma completes sensational turnaround and signs for Spurs

A wild few days…

Arnaut Danjuma has completed a sensational turnaround and signed for Spurs, just hours after undergoing a medical at Everton.

Danjuma looked set to sign for Everton, and reportedly met with players at Goodison Park as he completed a medical.

But given what is going on at Everton, who have just sacked Frank Lampard, it does make sense that Danjuma has made the decision not to sign for the Merseyside club.

The Dutch international has played in England in the past, both in the Premier League and the Championship, with Bournemouth.

Joining Everton, who look likely to be relegated this season is clearly not something that Danjuma wanted to do, when push came to shove.

Arnaut Danjuma signs for Spurs

Spurs released a short statement confirming the Danjuma signing on Wednesday afternoon.

The club wrote: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.”

The deal is a loan until the end of the season, but Antonio Conte’s side will have an option to buy the winger from Villareal at the end of the season.

Danjuma is a winger, who tends to play off the left-hand side, though he is more than capable of playing on either flank.

Heung-Min Son is Spurs’ current left-winger, though he is massively out of form, having scored just three league goals this season.

Dejan Kulusevski plays on the other flank, and it would be extremely unlikely to see Danjuma take his place, as he looks like one of Spurs’ better players this season.

Spurs now have decent attacking options on the bench, including Richarlison and Danjuma, with both of them more than capable of starting games going forward.

