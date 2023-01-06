West Ham recall young Irish striker from loan

What next for the youngster?

West Ham have recalled young striker Armstrong Oko-Flex from his loan at Swansea, the club has confirmed.

Swansea shared the news on Friday morning, much to the frustration of their fans who wanted to see more of the youngster.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Swans in the Championship, 12 of them as a substitute, after initially joining on a season-long loan at the end of the summer transfer window.

He made a further four appearances in cup competitions and friendlies.

Oko-Flex impressed when he was given a chance at Swansea, but his time in Wales has come to an end, with the club releasing a brief statement on Friday.

It read: “Everyone at Swansea City thanks Armstrong for his contribution during his brief time with the club, and wish him every success in his future career.”

Armstrong Oko-Flex returns to West Ham

West Ham also confirmed the news with a short statement, though the club did not reveal any reason as to why they chose to recall the youngster.

The Hammers find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle at present, which is not normally the time you want to throw a young, inexperienced player into the deep end.

However, they are also still in the Europa Conference League, a tournament where manager David Moyes has given gametime to young players, so there is the slight chance Oko-Flex does still play a part for the Premier League side this season.

The former Celtic striker is still a very highly rated youngster, with England reportedly interested in poaching him from the Irish setup in the past.

Having played for St. Kevin’s Boys as a kid in Dublin, he will be hoping to replicate the success of another young Irish striker who played for the same schoolboy team in Evan Ferguson.

