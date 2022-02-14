Harry Maguire’s disaster on Saturday should excite Chelsea fans

A proper striker’s performance from the Southampton forward.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton on Saturday, and throughout the game, Harry Maguire was absolutely ragdolled by Armando Broja.

Broja didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he gave Maguire (and Raphael Varane to a lesser extent) an extremely difficult afternoon.

His pace and power meant that Maguire didn’t get a second to himself throughout the game, and his decision-making on the ball was brilliant too.

In fact, given Cristiano Ronaldo was playing up front for United, he can take pride in the fact he looked like the most complete striker on the pitch on the day.

This will be no surprise to people who have been watching a lot of him since the start of the season, but it does feel like this performance in particular has caused a lot of people to realise just how impressive he is.

Armando Broja to be Chelsea’s next star?

Broja is on loan from Chelsea at Southampton, and when watching the London club on occasion this season, it has felt as though they could do with a player just like him.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to light the league on fire since returning, while Timo Werner remains as inconsistent as he has been since coming to England.

Broja on the other hand has looked really sharp in front of goal, and has scored more than both of Chelsea’s main strikers, despite naturally getting less service.

The latest reports from the world of football suggest Arsenal are monitoring his progress, but this seems like something Chelsea won’t pay any attention to.

If they are to sell him, they are unlikely to do so to their biggest rivals.

And based on his performance against Maguire at Old Trafford on Saturday, they are quite unlikely to sell him at all.

Still only 20, he could be someone that Chelsea fans should start getting very excited about.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Armando Broja, Chelsea, Manchester United