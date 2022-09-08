Man United’s Antony has explained meaning behind tiger celebration

He loved that goal against Arsenal…

New Manchester United signing Antony has explained the meaning behind the tiger celebration he did against Arsenal on Sunday.

Making his Man United debut, Antony scored the opening goal of the game at Old Trafford, helping Erik ten Hag’s side on their way to a 3-1 win over their fierce rivals.

After his goal, Antony did a number of celebrations, the first of which was an impassioned kissing and beating of the crest of his new club.

It sent the Old Trafford fans into a frenzy, and he didn’t stop there. One of the celebrations was Antony seemingly imitating a tiger at one point during the 60 seconds after the goal.

Speaking to the club website, Antony explained the thinking behind the celebration.

Antony on tiger celebration

He explained: “It’s a friends thing. So when I score a goal, my friends know what it is, it’s a tiger. They know and that’s how I celebrate.”



Speaking about how he felt when he saw the ball hit the back of the net, Antony said that it gave him goosebumps.

He elaborated: “To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant.

“From the moment I stepped on to the pitch, I already had goosebumps because I know how much I wanted to be here and I know how much the crowd wanted this.

“When I saw the ball going in, and the net shaking, I express all my feelings the way I did. Yes, it gave me goosebumps for sure.”

Antony celebrations

The Brazilian international will be hoping to get another chance to impress and show off his celebrations against Real Sociedad on Thursday night in the Europa League.

In the Premier League, United’s next game is a difficult visit to Crystal Palace on Sunday at 4.30pm.

