Antony gives Man United fans reason to be hopeful

Erik ten Hag is still demanding more from the winger though…

Antony scored and assisted in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

In a weekend where many of United’s rivals dropped points, it was a crucial three points in the race for top four.

After a disaster on Thursday night against Sevilla in the Europa League, United came into the game under pressure and with a relatively depleted squad.

Marcus Rashford was missing through injury, and Marcel Sabitzer, one of the other main goal threats in the team, pulled up with an injury in the warm-up.

With Anthony Martial struggling to be fully fit and Jadon Sancho out of form, there was pressure on Antony to deliver, and he did just that.

Aside from his goal and assist, Antony looked lively, and he tried to take his man on both down the wing and cutting inside.

Speaking about the player after the game, Ten Hag said that while he was impressed, he does want to see more from the Brazilian.

Erik ten Hag on Antony

He said: “I defended him. He knows, I know as well, when you are a forward, you need end product.

“But already he had quite a lot of end product, he scored in all competitions now, eight goals, first year at United is not bad and still games to go.

“But he has to do it. I can’t say in every game, but many games if you want to be a top-class player and especially in all the competitions.

“It is a lot about scanning, taking the right decision. There is only a split moment where you have to take that decision.

“He has to step up. Today was an example where, with both goals, he made the right decision.”

Antony could have a crucial part to play in United’s chase for two more trophies and the end of the season, as he looks to have locked down a spot in the team on the right-wing.

