Antony’s spin turn annoys all the right people – he should keep doing it

Antony’s spin move against Sheriff Tiraspol is dominating the headlines the day after the match, largely due to the over the top reaction from the pundits and commentators.

This, like the Richarlison incident from earlier in the season, shows that modern football is getting more and more boring, much to the joy of former players in the media.

If we are to give Antony the benefit of the doubt, you could make the case that he did the spin (twice) as he was waiting for Casemiro to make the late run into the box.

Him showboating like that creates a bit of misdirection, and causes the defenders to be unsure about what he is going to do next.

It buys time and causes chaos, and in this particular instance, it gave Casemiro long enough to get into the box, but the pass was overhit.

But even if it was just showboating for the sake of it, and there is no actual footballing advantage to the move, why are so many people furious about three seconds from a 90-minute match?

On numerous other occasions throughout the game, United’s players lost the ball carelessly, as they will every other week. It happens. Why is it so much worse when somebody tries to have a small bit of fun?

The fans in Old Trafford clearly enjoyed it, as they have every time Antony has done it so far this season. It’s fun, like football is supposed to be.

The supporters in attendance have likely paid a lot of money to get to the game, and they deserve to get a bit of entertainment in return.

Paul Scholes and co. were so quick to defend Cristiano Ronaldo all week for refusing to come on against Spurs, which creates a whole other layer of confusion to this non-story.

These men played with Ronaldo when he was a tricky, showboating winger. They saw the chaos it can cause among defenders, and what it can do for a player’s confidence too.

Antony looks like he’s loving his football, and this ridiculous discussion could only worsen it and lower his confidence. Is that what Scholes and his crew want? Or do they want what’s best for United?

At this point, it’s hard to know.

