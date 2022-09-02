Man United fans notice interesting detail in Antony’s Harry Maguire Instagram interaction

An innocent comment, but quite awkward…

Antony has officially signed for Manchester United, with Ajax finally accepting an £85 million bid for the Brazilian international.

After his announcement was confirmed by the club, Man United players unsurprisingly gave him a warm welcome, with the majority of them posting about their new teammate on Instagram.

And two of Antony’s posts in particular are causing a bit of a stir amongst the United community online.

He shared Bruno Fernandes’ welcome of him online, by saying “thank you captain” in Portuguese. Notably, he shared Maguire’s by simply thanking him, and not referencing the fact he is club captain.

Antony welcomed by Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes

Antony when Maguire welcomed him vs When Bruno welcomed him. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2xrIp2YoVY — AARONATION 👁️‍🗨️ (@Aaron_Magook) September 2, 2022

Maguire remains the club captain, but Fernandes has worn the armband for the past three games, while Maguire has been on the bench.

Things are not going too well for Maguire at the minute, as the only two games he started this season where United’s only losses so far.

Since Raphael Varane replaced him in the team, United have won three games out of three, keeping two clean sheets in the process, with Mo Salah the only player to score in their last 280 minutes of football.

This entire situation is made more complicated by the fact that Ten Hag gave Maguire a vote of confidence at the start of the season, by making it clear that he wanted the Englishman to remain club captain.

However, with United now set to play twice a week for the next two months, Maguire is likely to get quite a lot of game time, and it will be interesting to see who is captain if he and Fernandes are on the pitch at the same time.

Much has been made about the captaincy at United, with Ronaldo reportedly feeling he should have had it last season, though give his antics in the transfer window he has fallen way down the pecking order.

