Antony hits back at critics with fascinating interview

Manchester United winger Antony has hit back at his critics in a fascinating interview, where he discussed his childhood in Brazil.

Antony is currently in Qatar with Brazil, as the favourites for the World Cup look set to get their tournament underway next week.

But just four years ago, Antony was sharing a bed with his father in a dangerous favela in his hometown.

In the interview with The Player’s Tribune, he wrote: “People think I am lying when I tell them this, but even after I made my professional debut for São Paulo, I was still living in the favela. No, no — this is the truth — at 18, I was still sleeping in the bed with my dad. It was either that or the couch!”

Antony was in the headlines earlier in the season after he was criticised for doing his trademark spin trick in the Europa League.

He has responded by offering an explanation as to why he does things like that, and why he won’t be stopping any time soon.

Antony interview explains his past

He wrote: “Every day, my older brother would take me to the square to play football. In the favela, everyone plays. Kids, old men, teachers, construction workers, bus drivers, drug dealers, gangsters. There, everyone is equal. In my father’s time it was a dirt pitch. In my time, it was asphalt.

“In the beginning, I played barefoot, on bleeding feet. We did not have money for proper shoes. I was small, but I dribbled with a meanness that came from God. Dribbling was always something inside me. It was a natural instinct. And I refused to bow my head to anyone. I would elastico the drug dealers. Rainbow the bus drivers. Nutmeg the thieves. I really did not give a f***.

“With a ball at my feet, I had no fear.”

That same fearlessness has shown itself for United since he joined in the summer, as he scored on his debut against Arsenal.

