Antony defiant after FA Cup goal

The Brazilian has had his critics lately, but he has revealed why he hasn’t been up to scratch.

Antony spoke defiantly after his opening goal against Everton in Manchester United’s 3-1 win in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The Brazilian winger has had his critics lately, with a lot of what has been pointed at him quite valid, but he answered back with a fine goal on Friday.

Marcus Rashford played a perfect ball across to Antony in the box, and while it may have been harder to miss, the important thing was that he was in the right position to bundle it home.

Speaking after the game, Antony revealed that he has been dealing with a matter in his personal life lately, which could explain the poor performances on the pitch.

Antony on goal vs Everton

He said: “I’m happy to score again and especially at home. I’ve set some goals for me this season and it’ good to score as soon as I’ve start to think of personal goals. But of course the most important is United’s qualification.

“I also feel relieved as in the last few days I had a shock, but I prefer not to comment on what happened. It was a personal matter, really hard but I’m very grateful to God for putting this behind me now, grateful to the club, to the players, to the manager to everyone that stayed by my side.

“It’s in the past now, I’m happy to score and I hope to keep going like this because this is a year of a lot of achievements and wins. This is my mind-frame now, I’m 100% focused on honouring the fans and the club.”

Antony has not been bad since joining Man United, but he has frustrated fans with his inability to use his right-foot at times, and his poor finishes in front of goal.

For £100 million, he will need to improve his output, but it is clear he has been dealing with something that may have been holding him back lately.

