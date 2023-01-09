Man United star Antony involved in “terrifying” crash

Luckily, no injuries were sustained.

Manchester United winger Antony was involved in a “terrifying incident” that saw him crash his car on the motorway.

According to the Mirror, he did not sustain any injuries in the accident but was left badly shaken, while no other individuals were involved.

Police arrived at the scene near the Brazilian’s home, with the footballer passing a breathalyser test.

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve, hours after Antony had taken part in United’s 1-0 win over Wolves at Molineux.

This explains why Antony was left out of Man United’s squad that beat Bournemouth just a few days later, though he has since played (and scored) for the club.

On Friday night, Antony scored the opening goal from United’s 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup.

Speaking after the game, he alluded to the crash, and said that he had been going through something in his personal life that he didn’t wish to elaborate on.

He said: “I’m happy to score again and especially at home. I’ve set some goals for me this season and it’ good to score as soon as I’ve started to think of personal goals. But of course the most important is United’s qualification.

“I also feel relieved as in the last few days I had a shock, but I prefer not to comment on what happened. It was a personal matter, really hard but I’m very grateful to God for putting this behind me now, grateful to the club, to the players, to the manager to everyone that stayed by my side.

“It’s in the past now, I’m happy to score and I hope to keep going like this because this is a year of a lot of achievements and wins. This is my mind-frame now, I’m 100% focused on honouring the fans and the club.”

