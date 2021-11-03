Troy Parrott and Antonio Conte – the start of something special?

It’s not as scary a prospect as many are making out.

Antonio Conte has a reputation of not trusting youth. He also has a history of signing some bizarre players he prefers over promising young prospects.

This comes largely from the very specific system he likes to play. If he’s not sure his own players will be able to do what he asks of them, then he will sign people who he knows definitely will.

Some of these signings look odd on paper, but Conte will argue that they get the job done, and that’s all that has ever really mattered to him.

We’ve already looked at whether or not Conte might take a shine to Matt Doherty, given he does a love of attacking wing backs, but here’s why things might not be as bad for Troy Parrott at Spurs as many are anticipating.

Antonio Conte and Troy Parrott

Conte isn’t going to throw a group of kids in his Starting XI, no matter what the circumstances, but what he will do, is start players who are good enough.

Back when he was Chelsea manager, he was asked about Andreas Christensen, and whether or not he was experienced enough to be starting for his team.

His answer was what every football fan wants to hear their manager say.

He said: “If you are good enough to play with a great team, you play. Every coach wants to win.

“If an old player, 36-years-old, makes me happy and helps me to win, I pick him. It’s the same if a young player, 16-years-old, helps me to win. I’m ready to do this also.”

This should be music to the ears of Spurs’ fans, even if they are desperate for players like Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp to be given proper chances in the team.

Antonio Conte’s formation

Another positive for Parrott is that it is extremely likely that Conte will come in and play a 5-3-2 formation, most likely with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son as the two-most forward players.

If this proves to be successful this season, Parrott could return from his loan next year and look to be a potential replacement for either, if they are to pick up an injury.

Parrott would suit this formation down to the ground, as while he is not an out and out striker, he isn’t a #10 either, and would seriously benefit from having someone alongside him.

It will require a lot of things going his way, but Parrott should not be disheartened at the prospect of Conte being his manager, he should be excited.

What an afternoon for Troy Parrott ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ The Ireland U21 striker bagged four goals as Spurs ran riot against Red Star in the UEFA Youth League ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GPhwArL0pg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019

