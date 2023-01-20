Antonio Conte takes aim at Spurs owners with cheeky jab

He knows what he’s doing there…

Antonio Conte took a cheeky jab at the Spurs owners in his post-match interview on Thursday night.

Spurs gave up a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Manchester City at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola’s side pulling off a miraculous comeback.

This leaves Spurs five points off Newcastle in fourth place, despite having played a game more, while Fulham and Brighton will be hot on the tales of the North London side.

After the game, Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports that “Spurs bottled it”, and that every goal City scored was due to a Spurs player making an error of some sort.

Conte, speaking in his post-match interview, said that the best way for Spurs to see out games like this would be to have more experienced players in the team.

Antonio Conte on Spurs’ transfer activity

He said: “We are really disappointed because many times, you have try to justify the goals that we are conceding.

“For sure this is a period we are not so lucky because we are making many, many mistakes, many mistakes, but football is this.

“Sometimes you have a positive performance. Sometimes you are in situations that are not so positive but we have to continue to work and believe in ourselves. As I said in the past, this type of game with more experience you never, never lose. You don’t buy experience, (laughs) well you can buy experience. You can buy it, but you know very well that we have to buy experience step by step, year by year.”

🎙️ “We played a good game… we played with personality” Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reacts to his sides 4-2 defeat against Man City pic.twitter.com/93bpmPc0vi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2023

Conte has shown over the past few months that he would prefer if Spurs were signing older players as opposed to the likes of Djed Spence, who he has hardly given a chance in the team.

With the manager’s contract up in a few months, it’s starting to feel like the beginning of the end of his time in London.

