Antonio Conte gives brutal assessment of Spurs squad after loss

Antonio Conte’s Spurs side suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, in a game where they were dominated from start to finish.

The London club did have a number of chances to get at least a point from the game, but Wolves looked in control throughout and could have won by more if their finishing was better on the day.

After Manchester United and West Ham both dropped points, Spurs had a great chance to gain some ground in the race for top four, but this loss is a real setback for Conte’s side.

Speaking after the game, the Spurs manager made it clear that his squad has a mentality problem, that he is attempting to fix.

He said: “You can not buy the winning mentality. The winning mentality you get it day-by-day. Winning mentality means that when you play, you are ready to kill. This is the difference.

“We are working very hard with the players, and there is a great community, but it is not enough. It is not enough.

“It’s not enough if we want to be competitive. We have to wait and to build, step-by-step.”

This loss against Wolves meant that Conte has now lost three league games in a row for the first time in his career.

Speaking immediately after the game, he also offered a reminder that he is not used to coaching teams like Spurs, as he made it clear that he is used to chasing titles, and not top four.

He said: “For me it’s very difficult to talk about fourth place, because I am used to play for other targets.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier for him either, as he goes to the Etihad to take on Manchester City next Saturday.

