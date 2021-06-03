Conte could rejuvenate his career.

Antonio Conte to Spurs is looking more and more likely, which should be music to the ears of one Irishman in particular. Things did not go according to plan for Matt Doherty at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs did not have the best of seasons under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager getting sacked with the club in seventh place.

Matt Doherty at Spurs.

But what was most disappointing from an Irish perspective was the lack of game time for Matt Doherty (and Troy Parrott, to a lesser extent).

However, if the rumours are to be believed, Italian manager Antonio Conte is in line to take over at Spurs, and this could be incredible news for Doherty.

The successful gaffer absolutely loves playing with attacking wing-backs, and although Doherty’s past 12 months have not covered him in glory, he was one of the most important players for a Wolves side that lit the Premier League up not too long ago.

Antonio Conte, Matt Doherty and Spurs’ wing-backs.

Both Doherty and Sergio Reguillon will almost definitely be part of Conte’s starting 11, and if history is to repeat itself, he will turn both of them into major attacking threats.

Doherty’s strengths definitely lie in attack, so seeing him closer to the opposition goal than his own is always a good thing.

When the Italian veteran was appointed as Inter Milan’s manager, he made it his business to bring in a small army of wing-backs to implement his very specific plan, including Ashley Young, Victor Moses, Matteo Darmian, while the incredible duo of Ivan Perisic and Achraf Hakimi also did a job for him.

So we can safely assume that if he does get the job, Doherty should have a better season this year than the last.

According to Football Italia, Conte is in advanced talks with Tottenham for the job, but no agreement has been reached as of yet.

