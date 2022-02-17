Close sidebar

Former Spurs midfielder says players will be disappointed by Antonio Conte

by Rudi Kinsella
The manager had some choice words for his squad recently.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said that Tottenham Hotspurs’ players will be disappointed by Antonio Conte’s latest comments.

In a recent interview with Sky Italia, Conte seemed to suggest that his Spurs squad was not good enough to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Conte seemingly criticised Spurs for selling four players in January, and only bringing in two, and said that it’s difficult to push forward when this is the case.

Antonio Conte on Spurs

He said: “This is the vision and the philosophy of the club. It is inevitable that if you want to grow quicker and if you want to be competitive more rapidly, you need players with a lot of experience because they also raise the experience level of the overall team.

“But I repeat, I have realised now that this is the vision of the club.”

Since then, former Spurs midfielder O’Hara has been critical of Conte’s comments, and how he has behaved since joining the London club.

Jamie O’Hara on Antonio Conte

He said: “If you’re a player you’re a little bit disappointed in the gaffer there.

“You can see he’s not happy, on the sidelines, he looks like he’s crushed and the weight of the world is on his shoulders and he doesn’t know how to get out.

“He’s always had great players and he’s always had clubs who want to win the league and now he’s at a club that don’t want to win the league.”

Spurs have had a shocking few weeks, losing three times to Chelsea (twice in the Carabao Cup, and once in the league), before losing consecutive games to Southampton and Wolves.

They have lost serious ground in the race for Champions League football, which Conte says his team now have a 1% of achieving this season.

