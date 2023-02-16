Antonio Conte to stay in Italy following latest health update

“Health is the most important consideration…”

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain in Italy with his family due to health reasons.

Spurs were playing in Milan on Tuesday night in a Champions League game, but Conte has not travelled back to London with the rest of the squad.

After a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan, Conte underwent a routine post-operation check after his recent surgery to remove his gallbladder.

It has been advised that the manager now stay at home to recover alongside his family in Italy.

The club released a short statement confirming the news, insisting that health is the most important thing.

Spurs issue update on Antonio Conte’s health

The statement read: “Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to recover from his recent surgery.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the Club wishes him well.

“Cristian Stellini will assume First Team duties.”

While Spurs have had a relatively mixed season on the pitch, Conte has had an extremely difficult 12 months on a personal note.

He has had to deal with the death of three close friends – Gian Piero Ventrone, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli – without ever having a lengthy amount of time off to grieve.

Ventrone was a coach at Spurs, and one that was clearly very well-liked by the players, and many close to the club feel as though Conte was seriously impacted by his death.

In December, another friend and former Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic died of the same illness.

This was followed by the loss last month of Gianluca Vialli, a player with whom Conte won the 1996 Champions League, when they both played for Juventus.

Spurs will take on West Ham at home this Sunday in a massive London derby.

