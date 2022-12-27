Antonio Conte’s comments imply he is not happy at Spurs

Worrying signs…

Antonio Conte’s comments after Spurs’ draw away to Brentford on Monday afternoon show that all is not right at the London club currently.

Conte is never one to shy away from letting the press and the public know exactly how he feels about a situation, and he did just that after the 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Incredibly, it’s now nine consecutive matches in all competitions – six in the Premier League – in which Spurs have conceded the first goal, yet Conte’s side do have a knack for coming back after going a goal down.

Conceding first so often is taking its toll on Spurs fans though, especially as they will drop out of the top four if Manchester United are to win their games in hand.

Conte is seemingly starting to have more and more issues with those above him at Spurs too, as he wants to sign a different profile of player to that of the club’s “vision”.

Antonio Conte on Spurs future

A disappointed Conte said after the draw with Brentford: “We will try to do something, but we have to follow the club’s vision…

“Tottenham want to invest on young players, as we did with (Dejan) Kulusevski and (Rodrigo) Bentancur. Talents but with accessible salaries. This is what we’ll try to do.”

Conte is seemingly implying that he would rather sign established players as opposed to young, promising talents, and he namedropped Kulusevski and Bentancur in the process.

Strangely, these are two odd players to pick out, as they have arguably been among Spurs’ best players whenever they are on the pitch.

Elsewhere in his press conference, Conte said: “Against a team that I want to underline also is not an easy game. Brentford, don’t forget they have beaten this season important teams like City, United, Chelsea they drew at home but maybe they deserve much more. It’s not easy to play against Brentford because we are talking about a physical team.”

Next up for Spurs is a home game against Aston Villa, where his side will definitely be targeting three points.

