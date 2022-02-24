Antonio Conte teases Spurs exit following shocking defeat

Brutal honesty from the Italian…

Antonio Conte has teased an exit from Spurs following a shocking defeat away to Burnley on Wednesday night.

A Ben Mee header was enough to secure all three points for Burnley, just days after Conte’s Spurs team defeated Manchester City in one of the performances of the season.

This defeat was Spurs’ fourth loss in five games, and has made their dreams of finishing in the top four even more difficult to achieve.

Speaking after the game, Conte questioned whether he was good enough to improve Spurs, and whether it’s right that he continues to take a salary from the club.

Antonio Conte on Spurs situation

“It was difficult tonight and not only tonight — in the last five games we lost four games.

“It means there will be assessment, assessment about the club, about me. The club has to make an assessment, also to speak together, to understand which is the best solution.

“In this situation, the players are always the same. In this club, they change the coaches. The players are the same but the result doesn’t change. I repeat.

“I’m too honest to accept this type of situation and for sure we make an assessment with the club because, I repeat, it’s not right, it’s not good for everybody to continue to lose. I can’t accept this and it’s not good for no one.”

He continued: “I came in to improve the situation but at this moment I’m not so good to improve this situation. I’m trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing.”

🗣 "I'm too honest to close my eyes and continue to tell I want to finish my season in this way and my salary is good. I am not this type of person, I have ambition." Antonio Conte says the situation Tottenham are in right now is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/JeQQZMMyRE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2022

Antonio Conte teases Spurs exit?

If Conte is to leave, it will mean that in the last 12 months alone, Spurs will have been managed by Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte himself.

The London club find themselves in an interesting situation, as they have an extremely talented squad, while also having some of their best players seemingly eager to leave the club, including Harry Kane.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Spurs