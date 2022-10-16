Antonio Conte reveals Matt Doherty conversation after post-match hug

Quite a wholesome interaction.

Antonio Conte has revealed what he said to Matt Doherty after the Irishman was substituted off during Spurs’ win over Everton on Saturday evening.

Doherty came off with minutes remaining in the game, replaced by Djed Spence. The Spurs fans gave both players a standing ovation, likely after Conte’s comments during the week which implied both were currently struggling at the club.

While many speculated that there could be some bad blood between Conte and Doherty, this was put to bed on the side of the pitch on Saturday.

After Doherty came off, Conte pulled him in clothes and the two exchanged a conversation and a hug.

Antonio Doherty on Matt Doherty conversation

After the game, Conte revealed what he said to the former Bohs’ man, saying: “I’m really happy for Matthew. He played a good game against Brighton but today he was better.

“He was good against Brighton but today I saw Matt Doherty of last season. I said to him ‘now finally you are the player I know!’.”

No wonder Doherty was smiling from ear to ear.

Antonio Conte on Matt Doherty

Just last week, Conte made it clear that he wasn’t happy with Conte, saying that he wasn’t being picked regularly because he didn’t want to lose football matches.

“Also [Matt] Doherty, Doherty last season played every game,” he added. “And now, I am not seeing him in the right way to start the game. I am not stupid. I don’t want to lose.

“I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it’s OK, if they don’t trust me then I’m the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham.”

Stephen Kenny will be hoping that the two are on the right path again.

