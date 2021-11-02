Man United’s Antonio Conte mistake shows the club don’t learn their lesson

Once again, Man United’s failure to act has resulted in them falling behind.

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled Antonio Conte as their new manager, approximately 24 hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked.

Conte was clearly their first choice during the summer, when they were looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho, and their public pursuit of the Italian made Nuno’s job extremely difficult from the outset.

He needed to be replaced, and Spurs acted quickly. They made the necessary changes from the summer to convince Conte to come, and got it done.

Antonio Conte picks Spurs

Perhaps the speed with which they got the deal over the line was impacted by the fact that Manchester United were also reported to be sniffing around Conte, lining him up as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But such is the mercurial nature of the Premier League, United thrashed Spurs 3-0 on Saturday, which led to another guaranteed few days of safety for Solskjaer, and the opposite for Nuno.

This comes from the idea that Solskjaer was given three games to save his job after the demolition at the hands at Liverpool, with the general consensus being that if his side lost to Spurs, he was gone, and Conte was in line to replace him.

But because he won that game, the entire landscape of the Premier League has changed.

Man United’s failure to act once again a big problem

United fans will be all too familiar with this level of painful inaction from the board.

The club were delivered Manna from heaven when Mauricio Pochettino was fired by Spurs. He took a few months off, then appeared on Sky Sports insisting he was ready for a return to management, specifically the Premier League.

Solskjaer wasn’t doing too badly at the time, but it was clear to those that were watching that he had brought the club as far as he ever would, and that it was time to bring in a replacement.

Pochettino was that replacement, but they waited, and waited, and waited until PSG pulled the trigger on him instead.

He isn’t doing his best work out in France, but that isn’t a club that plays to his strengths either. He is a manager that is at his best when he has a group of young, talented players, who are looking for an idea to buy into.

He should have been appointed United manager, but instead Solskjaer was given yet another chance to see if he could turn things around.

Man United’s Antonio Conte mistake

Fast forward almost exactly 12 months, and the exact same thing has happened with Conte.

Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City now all have proven winners as managers, while United have someone who “understands the club’s DNA”, whatever that means.

