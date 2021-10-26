How Man United could lineup under Antonio Conte

The Starting XI he would go with?

There is now widespread speculation that Antonio Conte is going to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

We’ve tried to predict what team Conte would go with, based mostly on the last time he was in the Premier League, when he won the league with Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s Man United Starting XI?

GK: David de Gea

The easiest decision on this list. Dean Henderson could well steal this spot in a few years, but based on de Gea’s form now it’s a no-brainer. He has to start.

RCB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Going forward, Wan-Bissaka is absolutely appalling, and this just won’t do under Conte. However, he could be a brilliant option as part of three central defenders.

It’s bold, but Conte is a fan of shifting players around and trying them in new positions.

CB: Harry Maguire

Paul Merson once said that Maguire only excels in a back three, and we could see the defender reborn under Conte.

Having Wan-Bissaka and Varane either side of him will also cover for his extreme lack of pace.

LCB: Raphael Varane

Of course the Frenchman has to start. In fact, Conte would be wise to strip Maguire of the captaincy and give it to a defender who is definitely going to start every game, as Maguire should not be above being dropped if he doesn’t perform.

RWB: Diogo Dalot

Dalot is the best attacking wing-back United currently have, and while he isn’t at a level of a Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Reece James or even a Tariq Lamptey, we could see Conte quickly becoming a fan.

LWB: Luke Shaw

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if Shaw plays in the back three instead of Wan-Bissaka, and Alex Telles takes this position, but we think this is slightly more likely.

Shaw’s crossing has improved massively in recent months, and we could see him go back to his form from last season if he had less defensive responsibilities.

CM: Nemanja Matic

Matic was one of Conte’s favourites when he was the Chelsea boss, so we would expect to see him play as many games as possible while he can, before United inevitably sign a top midfielder.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

We would have included Paul Pogba, who Conte is a massive fan of, but it is seriously starting to look like the Frenchman is going to leave the club.

Fernandes may not be the best central midfielder, but alongside someone who is going to do a lot of the defensive work, he is well able to do it.

RW: Mason Greenwood

This is where Conte’s gameplan could become an issue, but there aren’t many managers who are getting to fit this front three into a Starting XI without leaving Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial out.

This could change in an instant, but as it stands, Greenwood simply must start. He is just too good and too dangerous to leave out.

LW: Marcus Rashford

Rashford seems to have this left wing spot nailed down, and would hope to have a similar season to the one Eden Hazard did under Conte.

Lifeline… Bruno Fernandes with a sublime outside-of-the-boot assist and Marcus Rashford bags his second in two games on his return for injury 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/AsepvbXfy6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

It was really tempting to pick Edinson Cavani over Ronaldo for this position, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised if Conte did, but given what Ronaldo can do it would be bizarre to leave him out.

With Dalot and Shaw bombing on and putting crosses into the box, Ronaldo would surely score bags full of goals under the Italian manager.

