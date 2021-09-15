Would this be a sensible appointment?

Antonio Conte is a serial winner, and he wins trophies everywhere he goes. But he does so in a controversial fashion, playing a unique style of football with a very specific set of players.

As a result, some teams just don’t suit the Italian manager, as he often makes demands that only he would, that don’t tend to suit the club in the long run.

However, a lot of English clubs would definitely be willing to let Conte take charge of their club, though reports suggest there is only one club he is interested in.

Antonio Conte return to the Premier League?

Sky Sports reporter Ginaluca Di Marzio implied that the only way he would return to England would be to manage Manchester United.

He said: “I think he wants to win. He would only accept a winning project. So I don’t think he would consider Arsenal, because Arsenal are not immediately strong enough to win something.

“And that is why he said no to Tottenham.

“I think he would only consider Manchester United’s call, if it would arrive. But there has been no contact at all (between the club and Conte).

“I know that some United fans would like to have Conte on their bench, and I think he would like it too. He would only come back to the Premier League for a winning project.”

Would Manchester United and Antonio Conte be a good fit?

While it is undeniably true that a lot of United fans feel they could have a better manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge of what is an overwhelmingly talented group of players, Conte may not be the answer either.

He is not known for his development of young players, and instead tends to fix problems quickly. United don’t exactly have a clear issue that needs fixing, and have plenty of young footballers that need more gametime than Conte would allow for.

And though he is apparently not interested in the Arsenal gig, it is definitely the sort of manager they should be looking at if Mikel Arteta doesn’t manage to turn things around in London.

