Antonio Conte offers update on “very serious” injury

Not what Spurs fans will want to hear…

Antonio Conte has offered a disappointing update on Cristian Romero, and his “very serious” injury.

Romero picked up a hamstring injury playing for his national team of Argentina, and it is expected to keep him out until the new year at least.

Spurs signed Romero this summer, and he has seriously impressed with his performances on the pitch so far this season.

However, largely due to issues stemming from international games, he hasn’t played as often as Spurs fans would have liked this season, and this isn’t about to change.

Antonio Conte on Cristian Romero

He said: “The news is not positive, not good. The injury is serious and I think it will take time before to see him again.

“Surely next year and we need to check his injury week by week but the injury is serious.

“Now he is trying to recover, he needs a long time. He needs time to recover. It’s a pity because he’s an important player for us but the injury is very serious.

“January, February I don’t know but 2021 is finished to play. We have to wait to recover well but the injury is serious.”

Antonio Conte’s start to life at Spurs

While Conte will be counting down the days until Romero’s return, he may also look to strengthen his squad in January, after a mixed start to life in London.

His Spurs team narrowly defeated Leeds, and drew with a weakened Everton side, while also suffering an extremely embarrassing defeat in the Europa Conference League to NS Mura.

They were not given the chance to avenge the poor result, as their game against Burnley was called off due to the pitch being too snowy.

Next up for Conte’s men is a home game against Brentford on Thursday night.

