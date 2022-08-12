Michail Antonio on celebration plans for Nottingham Forest game

Kind words about his former club.

Michail Antonio has explained why he will not be celebrating if he scores against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Jamaican international, who has become well known for his outrageous celebrations, has said that there is no way he would do so against Forest.

Antonio made 50 appearances for Forest in the Championship between 2014 and 2016, scoring 16 league goals in the process.

And while Antonio is fond of a bold celebration, he won’t be pulling anything crazy out when he takes on Steve Cooper’s side on Sunday.

Michail Antonio on celebration vs Nottingham Forest

He said: “No. I’ll never do that. I have too much respect for the club and the fans. Obviously I’m going to go out there and do my job, and hopefully I do score.

“I’d never celebrate because the time I had there, I really loved it. Forest is really close to my heart.”

🗣 "No I'll never do that."@Michailantonio vows not to celebrate but remains hopeful to get on the scoresheet pic.twitter.com/UZjuGeFxY3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 12, 2022

While Antonio does seem to be speaking candidly and honestly about his time at Forest, he is the sort of character that could only be saying this as part of an elaborate plan to execute his biggest goal celebration yet.

After all, this is the same man who made sure there was a cardboard cutout of himself left pitchside so that he could dance with it after a goal…

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

West Ham’s game against Nottingham Forest takes on more importance for David Moyes’ side after their first game of the season.

The Hammers took on Manchester City, and a certain Erling Haaland put them to the sword, making light work of their defence.

The trip to Nottingham will be another difficult test, as the City Ground is likely to be absolutely rocking for Forest’s first game back in the top-flight.

It kicks off at 2.30pm on Sunday, with both sides looking to get their first points of the season.

