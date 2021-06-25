Uefa chief referee praises Anthony Taylor for “perfect” handling of Christian Eriksen collapse

“We are proud about his behaviour, we are proud about his cold blood.”

Uefa chief referee Roberto Rosetti has praised Anthony Taylor for his “perfect” handling of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opening game.

Taylor was refereeing the game between Denmark and Finland, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed with what has since been confirmed as a cardiac arrest.

He immediately halted play, recognising the severity of the situation, before signalling for medical experts to come on within seconds. As a result, Eriksen was being treated by medics just moments after his collapse.

Uefa chief referee on Anthony Taylor

Rosetti said: “Everyone recognised that Anthony was perfect. He managed this difficult moment in a great way.

“We are proud about his behaviour, we are proud about his cold blood.

“We recommended to the referees that safety is first, it is the most important target for us. The referees must, and they are ready, to stop the match immediately in these situations. Anthony was amazing.”

Christian Eriksen update

It was recently confirmed that Eriksen will receive a ‘heart starter’ implant after suffering the cardiac arrest.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed that the 29-year-old will be fitted with an ICD following an examination of the Inter Milan midfielder’s heart.

Eriksen himself posted an update on his Instagram account, where he wrote: “I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.”

Denmark have Wales in their round of 16 game on Saturday at 5pm. They qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament in an incredible way, scoring three second-half goals against Russia that ensured they would finish second in a group with Belgium, Finland and their opponents, all of whom were in a position to qualify on the night.