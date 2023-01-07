Former Ireland striker Anthony Stokes arrested in Dublin

The former Celtic player was arrested following a police chase.

Former Ireland striker Anthony Stokes has reportedly been arrested in Dublin, in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, Stokes was arrested on Friday after he and a passenger allegedly attempted to run from the car containing the drugs.

Gardai reportedly followed Stokes and his passenger in the car through the southside of Dublin before the pair abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot.

The car was reportedly targeted in what Gardai are describing as ‘an intelligence led operation’.

In a statement issued to Pundit Arena, An Garda Siochana said: “Gardai arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, 6th January 2023 in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12. A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle.

“Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

“They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.”

Gardai did not name Stokes as the individual involved in the incident.

Stokes, a former Ireland international, played for Arsenal and Celtic during a long career that saw him spend the majority of his time playing in Scotland.

He made a number of appearances for Ireland at a time when he looked like a serious prospect, but ultimately he failed to hit the back of the net for his country in a total of nine games.

His most recent club at this point was Livingston, in Scotland, but he left in 2020 due to reportedly not liking the artificial pitch they trained on.

