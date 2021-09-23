Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Anthony Martial after West Ham loss

The French striker went another game without a goal for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Anthony Martial after Manchester United’s loss to West Ham on Wednesday night. The Hammers won 1-0 at Old Trafford, with Manuel Lanzini’s early goal being the difference between the two sides on the night.

West Ham now advance to the next stage of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Anthony Martial

After the game, Solskjaer defended divisive striker Martial, who has not scored in his last 14 games for his club.

While many criticised the French international for again not taking his chance, the United manager chose not to rub salt into Martial’s wounds, and instead protected him.

He said: “Antho was the same as the rest of the team: we played some nice football, we lacked some of that cutting edge and he knows what we want from him.

“He’ll keep working and get his chances.

“It was a poor start and then when we decided that we wanted to join the game we played some good football.

“Loads of shots, loads of pressure, very good attitude, but we lacked that [cutting edge], definitely.”

Time up for Anthony Martial

Speaking during the game last night, pundit and former striker Dion Dublin hit out at the United striker, demanding more from him.

He said: “We need to see more from Anthony Martial… His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn’t want to run around and work hard to be United’s number nine.”

Martial had a great chance to make that #9 jersey his own this season, with Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford missing the start of the season, and Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo not playing every minute.

But based on his performances so far, he will continue to slide down the pecking order when Cavani and Rashford return from injury, and he could be heading to the exit door soon enough.

