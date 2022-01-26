Anthony Martial receives Sevilla welcome from boyhood idol

What a welcome.

Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season, in an attempt to get his career back on track.

The Frenchman has not been in a regular in Manchester United’s side so far this season, and the club seemed to be happy to let him leave on loan.

However, they insisted that there would be no “option to buy” clause in Martial’s contract, seemingly implying they could be happy to have him back.

The 26-year-old joins the La Liga side – who will pay his wages in full – until the end of the season. There was also no loan fee involved.

Anthony Martial to Sevilla

Sevilla arranged for Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo to welcome Martial to the club, something which clearly meant a lot to the player.

Ronaldo said: “Hi Martial, how are you? Welcome to La Liga and Sevilla! This is a big club in Spain and a big club in Europe.

“They have incredible fans and play in a fantastic city. So I wish you all the best, and hopefully I’ll see you soon. Big hug, best of luck.”

We heard one of your idols was @Ronaldo, so we just had to get him to welcome you to our club and league! 👋 @AnthonyMartial | @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/bDUOsRpBnM — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 26, 2022

Footage showed an emotional Martial watching the welcome from the player he idolised growing up.

Anthony Martial is welcomed to Sevilla by his childhood idol Ronaldo 😮 via @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/RlouUd6GgV — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2022

Martial will be delighted to see the excitement from the Sevilla fans, as he has not felt that from the supporters in Manchester in quite some time.

Anthony Martial at Man United

While he was once among the most beloved players at the club, this adoration from the fans has undeniably wavered in recent years.

Martial’s inconsistency has frustrated United fans for quite some time now, as has his body language when things aren’t going his way.

The Frenchman has a tendency to look uninterested when his back is up against the wall, while he also been criticised for a lack of effort in the past.

However, his talent is clear for everyone to see, and a successful loan spell in Spain could be exactly what is needed for him.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: anthony martial, Ronaldo, sevilla