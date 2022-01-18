Anthony Martial’s days at Man United may not be numbered after all

He might be given another chance.

Ralf Rangnick’s latest comments could suggest that Anthony Martial’s days at Manchester United may not be numbered after all.

The two engaged in an extremely public dispute after United drew 2-2 with Aston Villa on Saturday after the Frenchman was left out of the squad.

Rangnick said after the game that Martial refused to be in the squad for the away game, amid constant transfer speculation surrounding the player.

Martial quickly refuted this suggestion and insisted that he did not refuse to play for the team.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “I will never refuse to play a match for Man United. I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans.”

Anthony Martial Man United situation

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Brentford on Wednesday, Rangnick said that he and Martial have had a conversation and that he will now return to training.

He said: “I had a conversation with him on Sunday, and also a conversation about what happened and how I saw the whole situation.

“The matter is now resolved. He didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday. He will probably train today, and after training, I will then take the decision if he is nominated or not. Let’s see what will happen.”

Martial was recently urged to leave the club by Gary Neville, who suggested that he will have success at another club, but that his time in Manchester is up.

This season felt like it was going to be the last chance for Martial at United, given the wealth of attacking talent the club have at its disposal, but given the team seems to be struggling to create all that many chances at the minute, maybe he will be given another opportunity.

Perhaps Rangnick may even opt to put him in the squad against Brentford to put him in the shop window.

