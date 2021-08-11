It’s time to deliver.

Anthony Martial is a fan-favourite among a section of Manchester United fans, while others feel it’s time for him to say goodbye to the club.

He has done some beautiful things with the ball at his feet at Old Trafford and has scored some really memorable goals. But the issue with a lot of United fans is that it has never been consistent, with many questioning his attitude throughout his time at the club.

It’s hard to believe Martial is still only 25, given how he has carried himself since he came to United at 19. He walks around the pitch with the swagger of a man who has done it all, and when he’s playing well, it’s a joy to behold.

But the issue comes when he isn’t playing well. He is often compared to his teammate Marcus Rashford. When the Englishman is having a bad game, he is still frantically closing the ball down and trying audacious long shots, desperate to make things happen.

When Martial is having a bad game, it looks like he is just counting down the minutes until the final whistle. Desperate to go home.

Last chance at Man United for Anthony Martial?

The Frenchman is going to be given an awful lot of chances this season. More than he probably deserves, if we’re being completely honest.

Marcus Rashford will be out for months. Edinson Cavani isn’t going to play in the first few games. Jadon Sancho might not be thrown straight in the deep end, and only started training with the squad earlier this week.

This leaves Martial as an almost guaranteed starter for the opening game against Leeds on Saturday morning, and he himself seems to know how big a chance it is for him.

Speaking to the United website, he said: “With the season I had last year, and the niggling injuries I had which prevented me from being at 100 per cent, I’ve since put in my best prep work, so as to be sure of coming back in the best form I can.

“And I hope I can get to my full fitness level as quickly as possible now, to set me up for a great season this time round.

“I hope to avoid injury, of course, and to be really ready and in top shape fitness-wise, to be able to have a great season, and win some trophies.”

Anthony Martial on Man United’s opening day fixture against Leeds.

“It is going to be a big game, as we are all aware of the intense rivalry between these two great clubs. And it is up to us to make a good start to the season and to do so by winning this first match.

“We know them as a team who never stop running, and who usually tend to man-mark one-on-one. It will be down to us to match them physically and get close, and to find the space to be able to hit them with our counter-attacks.”

Martial looked really lively in United’s 6-2 win over Leeds last season, but if he really wants to ensure that he doesn’t fall further down the pecking order, he’s going to need to score a couple of goals at the start of the season.

