Erik ten Hag faces tough decision following latest injury news

Same old story…

Erik ten Hag faces a tough decision following the latest injury news to come from Manchester United, ahead of Saturday’s game against Southampton.

It has been confirmed by the United boss that Anthony Martial will not take part in the visit to Southampton, due to an Achilles injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Martial came on and played very well for 45 minutes against Liverpool, holding the ball up well and playing Marcus Rashford through for the second goal of the night.

Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial injury

Speaking on Friday, Ten Hag said: “Casemiro is fit. He did all of the training sessions. He trained first individually and, the last days, he trained with the team.

“Anthony Martial is not fit. He came out with a problem on his Achilles, [coming] out of the game, so we have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis on how long it takes but we hope he will be available for the next game [Leicester].”

Martial is crucial to how Ten Hag wants to play at United, as he was one of the standout performers in pre-season, before being badly missed in the defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

He now has a decision to make, and it will likely come down to whether or not he would rather start Anthony Elanga or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo started in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, and only got a couple of minutes against Liverpool, while Elanga looked lively on Monday night, but was taken off after 45 minutes.

This news will likely accelerate the need for another attacker to come in at United, with links with Antony and Memphis Depay both intensifying as the days go on.

The positive that Man United fans can take from Ten Hag’s press conference is that Casemiro is available to play, and it is likely that he does so.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: anthony martial, Manchester United