Anthony Martial injury news is more positive than expected

A disappointing sight…

Anthony Martial’s latest injury will have frustrated Manchester United fans, but it may not be as serious as it looked upon the first look.

Man United defeated Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday night, with Martial starting his first league game of the season against Frank Lampard’s side.

While he played for less than 30 minutes, he had a clear impact on the game, registering an assist for Antony’s equaliser after Alex Iwobi’s stunning opener.

Instant reply from Man United! 💥 Antony with a clinical finish to bring the score level ✅ pic.twitter.com/6i5OenOfLV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

He was then replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winner on the night, but it was an undeniably disappointing sight to see the French forward limp off the pitch for what is the third or fourth time since Erik ten Hag took over.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag offered an update on Martial’s injury, revealing that it’s not the same problem that has kept him out for the majority of the season.

Martial has missed a massive chunk of the season so far with an achilles problem, but he left the pitch against Everton with a back problem.

Anthony Martial injury news

“No I don’t think so [it is a recurring issue],” Ten Hag said. “It’s something different. He had a problem in his back.

“I have to see,” said the United boss. “I cannot tell what it is or how serious it is.

“Let’s wait for the first 24 hours and see how serious it is, then I can give an answer.”

While Ronaldo did look lively when he came on against Everton, Martial’s performances have been on a different level to the Portuguese striker’s so far this season.

He has come off the bench against Liverpool, Manchester City and Omonia in the past few weeks, scoring three goals and picking up an assist in the process.

With games against Newcastle, Chelsea and Spurs on the horizon, Ten Hag will be hoping that Martial can come back sooner rather than later.

