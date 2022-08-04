Latest Man United injury news should act as important wake-up call

Worrying times, but it can still be fixed.

The latest Manchester United injury news should act come as an important wake-up call for the board and Erik ten Hag alike.

It has been reported that Anthony Martial will miss the league opener against Brighton on Sunday afternoon with a groin injury.

Martial was perhaps United’s best player in pre-season, and looked set to make that striker position his own after some nice goals and fine performances in general.

But this injury is an all too familiar situation for Martial and for United fans alike, as it feels as though each time he hits a bit of form, he picks up an injury that he takes a long time to recover from.

Anthony Martial injury news

This leaves Cristiano Ronaldo as the only central striker available for Ten Hag to choose from, unless he wants to play Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes out of position.

Anthony Martial set to miss Manchester United’s opening Premier League match after picking up hamstring injury. Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward. Start Cristiano Ronaldo?@polballus@TheAthleticUK#MUFChttps://t.co/9D7VJ6Rsl0 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 4, 2022

Ronaldo might have to play, despite his antics in pre-season, which Ten Hag won’t be too pleased about (if that is the route he chooses to go down).

This should be the wake-up call that the club needs that another forward player needs to be brought in before the end of the window.

Ronaldo is almost 40, and doesn’t want to be at the club. Martial and Rashford are both injury prone, and Sancho may not have the tools required to carry an attack on his back.

Another forward, preferably who can play in a number of attacking positions, is essential. Memphis Depay has been linked with the club, and based on this Martial injury news, Ten Hag may be tempted to do all it takes to bring him in before the situation gets out of hand.

Man United take on Brighton from Old Trafford at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United