Former Ireland international has controversial view on Anthony Gordon transfer

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino has a controversial view on Anthony Gordon’s potential transfer from Everton to Chelsea.

Chelsea have reportedly had two bids rejected by Everton, the latest being £60 million, which many in the footballing world have scoffed at.

However, Cascarino beleives that people are being unfair to Gordon and that the would be a good signing for Chelsea.

Cascarino went as far as describing Gordon as a “very special talent”, and said that he could go right to the top of the game.

Tony Cascarino on Anthony Gordon to Chelsea

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think it’s a bit unfair of everyone saying he’s not worth this and he’s not worth that. I think Chelsea have seen a very special talent and have decided to go after him.

“Evertonians won’t like it because they recognise he’s a really good player and they want to keep one of their own because fanbases don’t like losing their own. He’s a terrific footballer.

“People will say it’s £60m for a potential player but potential is reaching the highest value now. Proven [players] in some ways are not as good as potential [players] now but I think Anthony Gordon has already proved himself as a really top talent.”

“He’s fearless, tenacious and he’s got a lot of great things in his game.”

Anthony Gordon

If Gordon does move to Chelsea, it wouldn’t leave Everton with long to replace him, no matter how much money they get for the talented youngster.

He scored Everton’s goal on Saturday, during their 1-1 draw with Brentford, and he has consistently been one of their better players over the past 12 months or so.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League BEST bits…🎞️✨ pic.twitter.com/xsCWX2Iwwc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 23, 2022

Despite only having scored a few goals for Everton, there is still the chance that Chelsea come in for an improved deal, as Thomas Tuchel is reportedly very eager to sign another attacking player.

